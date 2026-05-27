31 dead, dozens injured in hours in latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon

The Israeli military has recorded rocket fire from Lebanon into northern Israel, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, one rocket "fell in an open area". There were no reports of casualties.

A warning of an air threat of rocket attack has been issued in several areas of northern Israel.

The situation in the conflict between Israel and “Hezbollah“ is in a phase of drastic military escalation and expansion of the ground operation, which practically nullified the fragile ceasefire agreement concluded in April.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have increased the pace and expanded their operations in southern Lebanon, moving beyond the self-proclaimed buffer zone known as the “Yellow Line“ (about 10 km inside Lebanese territory). Fierce fighting is taking place along the banks of the strategic Litani River. Israeli forces are trying to advance north towards villages in the Nabatieh Governorate (such as Nabatieh, Yokhmor al-Shaqif and Zaotar al-Sharqiya), imposing direct military control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially declared that Israel is “at war with Hezbollah“. He ordered the army to intensify its pressure and strikes to "crush" the group. According to Israeli data, over 600 of the organization's fighters have been eliminated in recent weeks. The Israeli Air Force carried out waves of bombings over southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley, hitting over 100 targets simultaneously (command centers, weapons depots and infrastructure). There were attacks near the Qaraun Dam and the historic Beaufort Fortress.

In the last few hours alone, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 31 new civilian deaths and dozens of injuries (including in Burj al-Shamali near Tyre). The total number of casualties in Lebanon since the resumption of the war on March 2, 2026 exceeded 3,200 people, and over 1 million people are internally displaced. The capital Beirut has so far been spared direct strikes, but panicked evacuations are underway in its southern suburbs.

„Hezbollah“ is putting up fierce resistance along the border and is showering northern Israel with artillery, rockets and explosive drones aimed at Israeli barracks (Shomera, Misgav Am). The group is deploying new drones with fiber-optic cables and thermal imaging cameras that are difficult for Israeli air defense systems to intercept. These attacks have managed to damage Israeli military equipment and cause casualties among IDF soldiers along the border.

Amid the fighting, official delegations from Israel and Lebanon plan to meet later this week at the Pentagon in Washington for talks coordinated by the United States. The aim is to discuss mechanisms for real control of the ceasefire. „Hezbollah“ however, refuses direct involvement and negotiations with Israel.

Washington and Tehran are currently negotiating a larger peace agreement to end the US-Israeli war against Iran. Iran insists that any deal must include a full ceasefire in Lebanon. However, Netanyahu's government and its far-right partners are categorically opposed to linking the two issues and are demanding the complete disarmament of “Hezbollah“ before withdrawing troops.