Netanyahu admitted to hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem late on Monday, Israeli media reported, citing his office. According to the information, he was undergoing dental treatment, with no further details being provided at the moment, News.bg reports.

Previous health problems

About a month ago, the 76-year-old politician announced that he had undergone treatment for a malignant prostate tumor, after which he stated that his condition was stable. According to him, he postponed the publication of a detailed health report to prevent it from being used for political propaganda.

Rumors and speculation about his health

During the tension in the region and the war with Iran, rumors about the prime minister's condition appeared on social networks, including unconfirmed claims of his death. Speculation about his health has periodically arisen both in Israel and abroad.

History of medical interventions

Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized in previous years. In 2024, he underwent hernia surgery, and in 2023, he had a pacemaker implanted. Last year, he was also treated for intestinal inflammation, recovering at home.