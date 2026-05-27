China: There is still hope for a return to peace between the US and Iran

Chinese authorities are continuing their efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States. According to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, there is still hope for a return to peace.

“China is constantly making efforts to resolve the current conflict“, the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying after a meeting with journalists in New York on Tuesday. “Negotiations between the US and Iran are key in the current situation.“

Wang Yi said that resolving long-standing differences “cannot be achieved overnight“, but “every step forward in the negotiations brings greater hope for peace“. He noted that the sooner the conflict ends, the fewer civilian casualties there will be there is.

The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed hope that Tehran and Washington will strive for a ceasefire and military action, be receptive to each other and “return peace to the Middle East as soon as possible“. According to him, the Chinese authorities maintain contacts with key parties involved in the conflict, as well as with key regional and international partners.

“We believe that it is necessary to respect the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of regional countries, ensure the protection of civilian and non-military sites, ensure the security of sea routes and energy infrastructure, and ensure compliance with the provisions of the nuclear non-proliferation regime“, Wang Yi emphasized.