Politico: Republican hawks urge Trump not to rush into Iran deal

Some influential Republican lawmakers are warning the Trump administration not to rush into a peace deal with Iran, fearing unfavorable terms for Washington, writes Politico.

„President Donald Trump's push for a peace deal with Iran is facing resistance from an unexpected source – Republican hawks who fear the White House will make a bad deal“, the article notes.

As it is emphasized, “key Republicans have warned that a hasty agreement with Iran could give it the means to threaten the region and disrupt commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz“.

The publication notes that Republicans believe that “among the most contentious issues are the future of Iran's nuclear program, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and ensuring freedom of navigation in the strait“.

“Several influential Republicans are urging the administration to abandon negotiations and pressure on Iran“, the publication adds. Among them is Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), who has previously called for renewed bombing of Iran.

Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) stressed that the administration “has a lot to clarify” regarding potential agreements with Iran.