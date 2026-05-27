Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli army intensifies combat operations in Lebanon

Israel is "deepening its operations in Lebanon," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, quoted by "Reuters".

It remains unclear whether a possible ceasefire agreement with Iran would stop the fighting between Israel and "Hezbollah".

The Israeli army is "operating with large forces on the ground and seizing controlled areas," Netanyahu said in a statement. We are strengthening the security zone to protect the northern communities." The statement also said Israel was working to find solutions to combat Hezbollah's explosive drones. Sources said on Tuesday that the Israeli military had expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon beyond the demarcation line that Israel established several kilometers deep into Lebanese territory following a ceasefire with Hezbollah. on April 16.

The sources did not provide further details on the extent of the advance beyond the so-called "yellow line".

This line, separate from the UN-designated "Blue Line" that has marked the border between Lebanon and Israel since Israel's withdrawal in 2000, is part of a proposed buffer zone extending 5 to 10 km into southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops continue to operate in dozens of largely abandoned villages.

An Israeli military official said the military was "acting purposefully beyond the front line of defense to eliminate "direct threats" to the citizens of the State of Israel" and Israeli soldiers, "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon".

Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would step up its strikes against Hezbollah, while a US official said the Iran-backed group had ignored warnings to stop attacks that risk undermining talks to end the US-Israeli war against Iran.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it had attacked Israeli forces advancing on the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya with explosive drones, rockets and artillery, while the Israeli military hit several towns in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley and issued new evacuation warnings.

Lebanon's health ministry said the total death toll from the Israeli offensive since March 2 had reached 3,213 dead and 9,737 wounded as of 26 May. The Israeli military said 10 of its soldiers had been killed since the April 16 ceasefire, six of them by explosive-laden drones from Hezbollah.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said at least 608 people in Lebanon had been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

Hezbollah has not released figures for its own casualties.