Russia hopes that Venezuela will not be forced to supply weapons to Ukraine, said the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu.

"We are aware of the activities of Western emissaries who are trying to involve Latin American countries in various schemes for supplying weapons in favor of the Kiev regime. We expect you to reject such approaches and inform us of any such Western attempts," he said at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Venezuelan National Defense Council, José Adelino Ornelas Ferreira.

In addition, the Russian representative noted that Moscow expects Caracas to defend its sovereignty and national interests in its attempts to restore relations with the United States.

"We are deeply convinced that your country must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny," he stressed.