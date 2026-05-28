European embassies remain in Kiev despite renewed Russian threats and attacks, while the United States has withdrawn its diplomatic staff. This was stated by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kalas.

Arriving at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Limassol, she accused Moscow of trying to spread fear by intensifying attacks on Ukraine after failing to achieve major victories on the battlefield.

"All Europeans stayed, America left", Kalas pointed out, adding that staying in Kiev also required "courage" of diplomatic missions.

She stressed the need for European unity, saying the bloc is "much, much weaker" when it acts separately than together.

However, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later rejected Kallas's claims that the US embassy was the only diplomatic mission to leave Ukraine after Russia's latest threats.

"Reports about the US embassy leaving are not true," said Herhry Tykhy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The US embassy in Kiev remains open, the diplomatic mission said, denying reports of changes in its operations following warnings from Russia that diplomats and foreigners should leave the Ukrainian capital before the attacks escalate, Reuters reported.

Several EU countries recalled their ambassadors from Russia after on Monday, Moscow issued a warning to foreigners to leave.

On social media, the US Embassy in Kiev said there had been no changes to its operations.

"The US Embassy is open. There are no changes in our activities and all reports are false," it stressed.

Dmytro Lytvyn, a communications adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine had heard that some American diplomats had left Kiev during the latest massive Russian strike on Sunday.

He added that Ukraine was grateful to all embassies operating in Kiev and supporting Ukraine.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Kiev Julie Davis was in Lviv for an event over the weekend.

"The State Department has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans and regularly reviews the security situation at the embassy in Kiev," the embassy's post on X said.