Ukrainian parliament ratifies agreement with EU for 90 billion euros loan

The Verkhovna Rada (the unicameral parliament of Ukraine) today ratified the agreement with the European Union (EU) for a loan of 90 billion euros in macro-financial assistance, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

The corresponding law received the support of 298 deputies.

"This agreement outlines a framework for receiving 90 billion euros. The allocation of funds will include 60 billion euros to strengthen Ukraine's defense-industrial capacity and 30 billion euros in budget support," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

He stressed that this year the country will receive 28.3 billion euros for weapons purchases and 16.7 billion euros for macro-financial support.

"Ukraine will repay this loan only if Russia pays reparations. Repayment will be made from these reparations," Marchenko explained.