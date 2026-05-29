Two Turkish sailors injured in drone attack on Turkish cargo ship in Black Sea

Two Turkish sailors were injured in a drone attack on a Turkish cargo ship in the Black Sea last night, the Anadolu Agency reported. Ankara called on all parties to avoid actions that could lead to uncontrolled escalation, BTA reports.

A cargo ship owned by a Turkish company carrying bulk cargo from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Turkey was hit by a drone in the Black Sea yesterday evening, with two Turkish sailors slightly injured, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said today.

In a statement, the ministry said the ship, flying the Vanuatu flag, was attacked on the night of May 28 while it was traveling from Odessa to Turkey. The condition of the injured Turkish citizens is being closely monitored by officials of the Turkish Consulate General in Odessa, the statement added.

The ministry said that Ankara continues to express its concerns to all interested parties about the risks and threats arising from the latest escalation of hostilities in the Black Sea, as well as the possible negative consequences for Turkey.