Recovery program? The US and Tehran discuss the creation of a fund for investment in the Iranian economy

As part of the settlement of the conflict, the US and Iran are considering the possibility of creating an investment fund for the development of the Iranian economy, The New York Times reports, citing sources, Focus writes.

"An Iranian official and a diplomat estimate its size at $300 billion, but other officials mediating the negotiations do not confirm these figures", reports NYT.

"An Iranian official called it a "recovery program" promised to Iran in the event of a final agreement being signed. Earlier in the talks, Iran had demanded reparations for damage from the bombings, which some Iranian officials estimated at $300 billion - $1 trillion, the newspaper noted.

Two diplomats told the newspaper that the deal was an international investment fund that the United States would support if the parties reached a final agreement. Details of how the fund would operate have yet to be worked out. This proposal is likely to be a development of ideas previously expressed by the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to the NYT, Iranian representatives have also previously suggested that the US side allow American companies, including large oil and energy companies, to the Iranian market for investment and joint projects.

Meanwhile, the NYT notes that the preliminary agreement between the US and Iran, on which negotiations are ongoing, may also provide for the unfreezing of some of Iran's funds abroad. Tehran estimates their volume at $24 billion, of which $20 billion is blocked in the Middle East.

According to the publication, in order to avoid domestic political complications, the US administration is developing options for unblocking the assets, in which other countries, including Qatar, would also participate. According to an Iranian official and two diplomats, the draft agreements should mention the gradual unfreezing of Iranian funds.