Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a telephone conversation with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker that Russia is preparing a new massive strike against Ukrainian settlements, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

„I spoke with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. Thank you for your condolences over the ongoing Russian air strikes. I informed him of our intelligence, including that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukrainian cities and communities. It is very important for partners to provide a joint response to these attacks, in particular by providing capabilities to counter ballistic missiles,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the conversation also focused on Ukraine’s European integration, as well as cooperation in international organizations.

92 people were injured and three killed in Kiev during Russia’s attack on May 24. Nearly 300 objects were damaged in the city, including almost 150 residential buildings. In total, Russia used 90 missiles and 600 drones in that attack.