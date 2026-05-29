Tehran to Washington: It is high time for the Americans to move from words to action

Iran said it eagerly awaits the United States to move from words to action, after White House officials earlier said that President Donald Trump was considering an initial bilateral agreement to extend the ceasefire and open the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The position expressed by Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is in line with previous defiant statements by Iran.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said yesterday that the United States and Iran had made "significant progress" towards concluding an agreement, but added that President Donald Trump was not yet ready to approve it. "We are currently negotiating on some wording. We have made significant progress", Vance told reporters.

According to four sources, the prepared agreement provides for an extension of the ceasefire that entered into force in early April for another 60 days. In addition, oil and liquefied gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to be resumed, during which time negotiators must deal with other complex issues, such as Iran's nuclear program.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim again reported that there is still no final text and that the prepared agreement has undergone changes in recent days.

"We do not trust guarantees and words, our only criterion is action. We will not take any action before the other side takes action," Ghalibaf wrote on social media. "The winner of any agreement will be the one who is better prepared for war afterwards," added the chief Iranian negotiator.