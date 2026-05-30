Kiev: Russian Oreshnik, launched in January, is 9 years old

Ukrainian experts said that a Russian Oreshnik missile examined after a strike in January was assembled in 2017 from components manufactured in 2016 or earlier, all originating in Russia and Belarus, Reuters reported.

"Oreshnik", first used against Ukraine in 2024, is a missile with a range of more than 5,000 km that Moscow presents as a difficult-to-intercept weapon. Ukrainian authorities describe it as a modernized version of the RS-26 Rubezh missile, first tested in 2012.

"We were quite surprised because they say this is a very new missile, but if you look at the year of assembly, it says 2017", noted expert Petro during a presentation of restored electronics from Russian missiles and drones.

According to Kiev, Russia has used the "Oreshnik" at least three times in the war.

Ukrainian officials also reported that newer Russian weapons are seeing a wider use of Chinese components as a "forced" replacement of Western parts that continue to reach Russia despite export restrictions.