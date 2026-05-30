The US has seized over $1 billion in crypto assets as part of its economic pressure campaign against Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said, quoted by WION.

He stressed that this happened during Operation "Economic Fury". According to him, Washington's efforts have pushed Tehran to a financial crisis.

I think between five and a half to six weeks of an incredibly successful military campaign and then Operation "Economic Fury", we really cut Iran off. Now they are at the end of their financial capabilities, Besant said.

The figure represents the total amount confiscated. It includes the freezing of $344 million in Tether on the Tron blockchain in late April 2026, followed by a total of nearly $500 million reported later that month. "We seized about a billion dollars of their cryptocurrency. We just grabbed their wallets", Scott Bessent noted.

The Treasury Secretary said that Tehran's financial channels have been paralyzed. He said that Iranian assets and bank accounts have been seized. He said that foreign governments are also being pressured to sever ties with Iran.

"We didn't change the regime, but we did change the regime," Bessent said. According to him, Iran has currently isolated itself by targeting its attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.