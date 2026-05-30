Hezbollah claims responsibility: We hit the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona with rockets

“Hezbollah” today said it had fired rockets at the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona as the Israeli army continued its air strikes and ground offensive in Lebanon, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In the statement, the pro-Iranian group said it had fired rockets at the town “in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to the Israeli enemy’s violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier this morning, the Israeli army said it had intercepted several projectiles fired from Lebanese territory, one of which had reached its target.

The Israeli army then issued an evacuation warning for seven villages in southern Lebanon ahead of planned strikes against “Hezbollah.”