War or peace? Pentagon fully prepared to resume strikes on Iran if deal fails

The United States is ready to resume attacks on Iran if a deal is not reached. This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, quoted by Reuters.

He stressed that Washington is more than capable of resuming strikes on Tehran. "Our stockpiles are more than adequate for this. We are in a very good position", noted Hegseth.

According to him, the United States has not turned its back on the Asia-Pacific region, despite being in conflict with Iran. We can do two things at once, he assured. We are overloading our defense industry so that very soon we will be building 2x, 3x, 4x more munitions to ensure that all our operational plans are properly funded around the world, Hegseth stressed.

The Pentagon chief indicated that President Donald Trump is patient and wants to make a deal that ensures that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. On May 29, Trump announced that he would soon decide whether to extend the ceasefire with Iran, giving negotiators time to end the conflict.

The war, launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic problems by raising energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.