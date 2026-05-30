Washington softens tone toward Beijing! Pentagon chief skips Taiwan at key security forum

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth softened criticism of China at the "Shangri-La" security forum in Singapore, calling for a pragmatic and "drama-free" relationship between Washington and Beijing based on "fairness and reciprocity".

In his speech, Hegseth outlined a more transactional approach to US allies in Asia, similar to the one that the Donald Trump administration is taking towards European partners. He stressed that countries that increase their defense spending can count on expedited procedures for purchasing American weapons.

But the speech was most notable for what it did not say. Unlike previous U.S. defense secretaries, Hegseth did not mention Taiwan and avoided criticism of Chinese actions in the South China Sea, including the construction of artificial islands and the expansion of Beijing's nuclear capabilities.

"We are changing the playbook," Hegseth said. "The era of performative outrage is over, with Washington making loud diplomatic protests that signal virtue but do not project capabilities."

The speech marked a sharp shift from the 2025 forum, when Hegseth repeatedly called Beijing "communist China" and warned that an invasion of Taiwan would have "devastating consequences" for the region and the world.

The change comes after the Trump administration's decision to pause $14 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. When asked about the issue, Hegseth said that "any decision on future arms sales to Taiwan will be made by Trump."

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi warned that some countries could begin to doubt the U.S. commitment to the region. Meanwhile, former U.S. officials stressed that consistent messaging and concrete actions remain key to deterring a potential conflict over Taiwan.

At the forum, regional allies also avoided direct criticism of China. Vietnamese President To Lam said that adapting to global rules "cannot be achieved through coercion, imposition, threats of force or creating a fait accompli."