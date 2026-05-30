With new drones! The Ukrainian army has brought the war to the once safe rear of the Russian Federation

A new type of drone is using Ukraine to turn the once safe rear of the Russian army into a new front and a zone of defeat, writes Business Insider, quoted by Focus.

So far, Kiev has defended itself by using FPV drones at close distances on the front, where it attacked enemy manpower and equipment. Long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, on the other hand, attacked targets deep in Russian territory, hitting refineries, ammunition depots and defense industry enterprises in Moscow.

The new strategy

Now Ukraine is successfully using aircraft-type drones to attack the rear positions and supply routes of the Russian army. These devices are used at distances of 20 to 300 kilometers from the front line. They are used to destroy vehicles, warehouses, and command posts. The publication comments that previously the rear was considered a relatively safe territory by the Russian command.

However, the new capabilities of Ukrainian unmanned systems are forcing Moscow to reorganize its logistics, move warehouses even further from the front, which, in turn, slows down the delivery of weapons and other resources to the front line.

Significance in the war

According to the representative of the Ukrainian defense Taras Berezovets, the use of this tactic on a wider scale will significantly change the situation on the front. Western analysts also noted the effectiveness of the new strategy. Experts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), quoted by the publication, believe that medium-depth strikes have already affected the situation on the front.

According to their estimates, in April, for the first time since the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region in August 2024, Russia captured less territory than it lost.