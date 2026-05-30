Air hazard! Flights at Munich airport suspended due to suspected drone

Flights at Munich airport, in the province of Bavaria, were suspended for about an hour this morning after two pilots reported spotting a drone, Reuters reported, citing airport authorities and police, who confirmed initial reports in German media, including the online edition of "Focus" magazine. and "Bild" newspaper, BTA writes.

It was later reported that flights had resumed.

During the disruption, 20 planes that were due to land in Munich were diverted to other airports.

The departures page on the airport's website showed that as of 10:00 a.m. local time (11:00 a.m. Bulgarian time), several, but not all, flights had been delayed or canceled.

According to "Bild" newspaper, operations at Munich Airport were completely disrupted for more than an hour this morning. All traffic on both runways was suspended, and the police carried out a large-scale operation.

Around 09:00 (local time) two pilots of separate planes on the runway reported seeing a drone, which led to the suspension of flights, said Stefan Bayer, a spokesman for the Federal Police at Munich Airport. According to him, an object was spotted in the area, which was probably flying without permission.

Police teams were deployed to the scene, which searched the area and checked for possible traces of the drone. A helicopter was also used for this purpose, the newspaper "Bild" reported.

Around 10:05 a.m., a signal was given to cancel the alert, and flights were resumed a little later. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

"As a threat to air traffic was ruled out, the (flight) restriction was lifted at 10:05 a.m.," the spokesman said.

The sighting of drones over Munich caused much bigger problems in October, when the airport was forced to suspend flights several times in a short period of time.