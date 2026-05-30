Tehran: Donald Trump is betraying diplomacy! The US is asking for too much

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, said that US President Donald Trump is "for the third time betraying diplomacy" by continuing the naval blockade against Iran and making "excessive demands" in the negotiations, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Last night, Trump said he would soon make a decision on a proposed agreement to extend a ceasefire with Iran, although the two sides still appear to have differences on the fundamental issues that are at the heart of the conflict.

Earlier, the US president said that Iran would have to open the Strait of Hormuz and give up its capacity to create nuclear weapons - two conditions that Tehran has not yet agreed to, Reuters notes.

A senior Iranian source, who requested anonymity, said that the potential deal did not cover any nuclear issues, and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai commented on state television that decisions on the regime of passage through the Strait of Hormuz should be made by Iran and Oman - the two countries with access to it.