Trilateral defense pact! AUKUS developing unmanned underwater vehicles

The United States, Britain and Australia are working together to create unmanned underwater vehicles as part of their trilateral defense pact AUKUS. This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, quoted by Reuters.

The program is part of the so-called "Second Pillar" of AUKUS to develop advanced defense technologies, including quantum computing, underwater, hypersonic technologies, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies.

"The landmark project will deliver a range of highly adaptable multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles designed to support underwater operations and maintain our collective advantage in the maritime domain", Hegseth stressed.

British Defense Secretary John Healy indicated that this would quickly give AUKUS forces the most advanced technologies on the battlefield, as they jointly produce a range of cutting-edge sensors and weapons systems for underwater drones. He added that the unmanned underwater vehicles would improve the ability of the three countries to respond to threats, including those targeting underwater cables and pipelines.

AUKUS was established in 2021 by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The three countries are united in their efforts to counter China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. Beijing has warned that AUKUS could spur a regional arms race.