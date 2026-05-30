Forced measures! Gasoline sales have been restricted in the occupied Crimea

The Russian authorities have imposed a limit on gasoline sales per person, RBC reported. Starting today, drivers can only fill up with 20 liters of the mass-produced A-95 in 24 hours at gas stations on the peninsula, the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, announced.

The Ministry of Energy and Fuel of Crimea will also publish a list of gas stations where fuel can be found at all. In an address on his Telegram channel, Aksenov urged residents of the peninsula not to overstock up on gasoline and to fill up their cars when they need to.

Many gas stations in Crimea are short of both A-95 gasoline and the cheaper A-92. In Sevastopol, they report that fuel, including diesel, is available only in a few places. According to the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the authorities are doing everything possible to normalize the situation as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Energy in Moscow, however, does not see a problem with the supply and availability of gasoline, claiming that deliveries are carried out regularly. The Kremlin reminds of the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel, attributing what is happening not to Ukrainian strikes on the main refineries, but to “prevention of oil refining installations“.