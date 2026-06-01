Western countries are openly preparing for war, viewing Russia and Belarus as their main enemies, said Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council.

“All Western strategic documents or strategic planning documents foresee the outbreak of war on the European continent by 2030. They are planning for this. All their military budgets are aimed at this“, he said on the Belarusian television channel STV.

Volfovich added that Western countries, with their forces and intelligence assets deployed on the borders, “see perfectly“that “there is no and cannot be“ no threat to them from Belarus and the western regions of Russia, but despite this they still see Moscow and Minsk as their main enemies.

According to the secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, the leaders of both countries have repeatedly stated this, calling for dialogue.

According to Volfovich, attempts by Ukrainian drones to cross into Belarusian territory are detected almost daily. 116 such incidents have been registered in the last week alone, he reported.

In recent months, a number of European leaders and politicians have made statements about Russia's alleged impending war with Europe. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance could become Moscow's next target.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggested that the increasing number of violations of Baltic airspace by drones could provoke war in Europe.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, for his part, said that NATO could, if necessary, strike Russian military facilities in Kaliningrad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has the means to "blow to the ground" countries that try to attack Kaliningrad.

After the explosion of a drone in Romania, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Europe has effectively entered a war with Russia. "European countries are direct participants in the war with Russia and no one disputes this anymore. So let's get ready: this will continue to happen. There is a war going on!,“ he wrote in Max.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Russia was preparing for war with the West. He called statements by European politicians about Moscow's aggressive plans “nonsense and lies”.