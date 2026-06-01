"The Kiev regime and the Ukrainian military have made the employees of the Zaporizhia NPP the main target of their attacks, trying to destabilize the situation and cause psychological exhaustion," Yuriy Chernichuk, director of the plant, told TASS.

„The enemy is seeking to destabilize the situation there, to create chaos and panic. "In general, the people here are the main asset and the main target of the enemy, because the security of the facility depends on them," Chernichuk said.

According to him, the attacks on vehicles carrying nuclear workers, on the nuclear power plant infrastructure and on Energodar, where the families of the plant's employees live, are psychological attacks.

On May 31, the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was hit. Six buses and two "Gazelle" cars were destroyed. There were no injuries among the personnel. The plant emphasized that in the past, multiple attacks on buses transporting plant employees around the city had been recorded. They noted that this creates additional risks for the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and poses a threat to the safety of employees.

On the same day, a maternity hospital, a boxing school, residential buildings, gas stations and the administrative building of Energodar were attacked.

On May 30, a Ukrainian armed drone, which Moscow claims used fiber optics, hit the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. The damage was documented by a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The attack site is located just meters from the reactor.