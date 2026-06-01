Israel asks US for approval to increase strikes in Lebanon

Israel has asked the United States to approve the expansion of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations in Lebanon, The Jerusalem Post (TJP) reported, citing its sources.

“Senior Israeli officials have asked senior American officials to allow the IDF to expand its strikes on Beirut“, the publication states.

According to the publication, Jerusalem is counting on a positive response from the White House, given the lack of progress in both the US-Iran talks and the Israeli-Lebanon dialogue.

On May 31, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF had taken control of a key strategic height north of Litani River in Lebanon, home to the 900-year-old Crusader-era Beaufort fortress.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF was expanding its operation in Lebanon and taking control of strategic areas.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed a new ceasefire initiative to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported this on the social media platform X, citing sources.

„To move these talks forward, the US has proposed that Hezbollah cease all attacks on Israel as a first step. In return, Israel will refrain from escalating the conflict in Beirut,” he wrote.

Ravid’s source said the Lebanese leader had tried to push the initiative, but the response from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri “was evasive and disappointing.”