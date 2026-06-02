More and more Croats are returning from Germany

Germany is reporting a continuing trend of decreasing migration from Croatia, with more people moving from Germany to Croatia for the third consecutive year than in the opposite direction, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, published in Wiesbaden and cited by the Croatian edition of the regional television En1, BTA reported.

In 2025, 10,346 people moved from Croatia to Germany, while 20,504 people left Germany and settled in Croatia, the statistical data show. Thus, the trend of net migration from Germany to Croatia is maintained last year. For the last time, in 2022, more Croatian citizens arrived in Germany than returned to their homeland.

The data also show a significant change compared to the previous decade. In 2016, at the height of labor migration to Germany after Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, the number of arrivals from Croatia exceeded the number of returnees by about 30,000.

At the same time, Germany is reporting an overall decline in immigration. In 2025, about 1.48 million people arrived in the country, which is a decrease of 13 percent compared to the previous year. During the same period, 1.25 million people left the country.

According to the German authorities, the decrease in immigration is primarily due to the lower number of refugees and asylum seekers. In 2024, Germany introduced stricter border controls, and the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made curbing illegal migration one of its top priorities.