UN General Assembly President Analena Berbock has called for accelerated and bold reforms in the world organization, stressing that despite growing international tensions, it remains an indispensable global forum, DPA reports, quoted by BTA.

“Reform is long overdue. But not a single day in this world would be better without the United Nations“, Berbock said in an interview with DPA in New York. She said the organization remains the only platform where all 193 member states have an equal voice, with no alternative in global diplomacy.

However, she warned that reform efforts are often blocked by political confrontations and struggles for influence between countries, some of which are not democratic and do not share a tradition of reaching compromise. “The days when we could decide everything through consensus and friendly diplomacy are over“, she noted.

Beerbock urged member states to defend the UN Charter and international law, warning that a lack of political will leads to the gradual erosion of global institutions.

Her comments came on the eve of a vote in the General Assembly on Germany's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Berbock described the body as key to maintaining international peace and security, pointing to sensitive global points such as the Strait of Hormuz, which she said remained under pressure due to regional conflicts.

She also stressed that all members of the Security Council, including the permanent members of the UN Security Council, must abide by international law. The permanent members with veto power are the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.