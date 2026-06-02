Zelensky urges urgent delivery of Patriot missiles after massive Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described US aid for the delivery of Patriot missiles as "absolutely necessary" after another wave of Russian air strikes, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“A large-scale attack and a completely clear message from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these attacks will continue“, Zelensky wrote on the social network “Ex“.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said after the attack that Moscow's actions show reliance “only on terror“.

“Putin is a war criminal and a loser who has only one card - terror. Moscow is losing on the battlefield. "No number of missiles will change this," he said in a statement published online.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the death toll from the latest massive attack has reached 13, after rescue teams pulled the body of a child from the ruins of an apartment building in Dnipro.

In that city alone, nine people died, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Gandzha, was quoted by Ukrinform.

There were 35 wounded, and six people remain missing.

Interior Minister Igor Klimenko added that the total number of victims in the country reached 13, and over 100 people were injured, with Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv being the hardest hit.