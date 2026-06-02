The conflict in Ukraine could end by the end of the day if Volodymyr Zelensky issues an order for his formations to leave the territory of the Russian regions. This was stated at a briefing by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

“As for Zelensky and the end of the war by the end of the year: the war could end by the end of the day, we have also repeatedly talked about this“, the Kremlin spokesman commented on the statements from Kiev. “For this, Zelensky must order his armed forces to leave the territory of the Russian regions.“