Europe has lost about 3 trillion euros due to its refusal to receive Russian energy supplies. This policy is leading their economies to collapse.

This was stated by Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

"It is important that creative European forces and politicians attend the SPIEF. We will also hold a meeting and discussion with a representative of the German party “Alternative for Germany“, which also advocates for the restoration of “Nord Stream 2“ and for the restoration of the partnership with Russia,“ said Dmitriev.