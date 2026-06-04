Former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has accused Washington of employing "interventionist and unscrupulous practices" to prop up Mexico's right-wing and weaken its left-wing political movement, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The comments come amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, which are now led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, whom Lopez Obrador has praised as "the best president Mexico has had in our time.".

One of Mexico's most popular political figures, Lopez Obrador had largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office in 2024, but that changed with his outspoken criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, published in "Ex", Reuters points out.

Trump has changed since his first term, Lopez Obrador said in his five-page letter, describing the then-president as cooperative, pragmatic and open to dialogue.

"Speaking from personal experience and based on what I can prove, the Trump of today is different from the one I dealt with," he wrote.

He attributed Trump's change to what he called "false friends and advisers, both internal and external, who have led him into vile and sinister adventures.".

Lopez Obrador holds no official power but retains significant political influence, and his statement represented a strong endorsement of Sheinbaum, his political protégé.

Mexican and U.S. officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Lopez's remarks. Obrador.

After more than a year of cooperative, if often tense, relations with Washington, Sheinbaum has sharpened his rhetoric in recent days, stepping up calls to defend national sovereignty.

The indictment by the US Department of Justice in April against 10 Mexican officials for alleged ties to drug trafficking has become a particularly sore point in relations.

López Obrador accused US officials of trying to undermine Mexico's ruling Morena party, which he founded, under the pretext of fighting migration and narco-terrorism.

He concluded: "For the good of all, let the other Trump return."