Four arrested in Netherlands for drugging and sexually assaulting women, filmed and shared online

Dutch police have arrested four men in a major investigation into suspicions that they drugged and sexually assaulted women they knew, then filmed the acts and shared the videos, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

The suspects, whose identities are not being disclosed under data protection rules, were arrested after a coordinated police operation based on information from German and British authorities. Several addresses in the Netherlands were searched as part of the operation.

According to police, there is evidence that an unknown number of women may have been drugged by people close to them, then sexually assaulted, filmed and shared in closed online groups.

Investigators are checking seized phones and computers to identify the victims and do not rule out the possibility of further arrests.

The police describe the case as extremely serious, as some of the victims may not even realize what happened to them.

The case is reminiscent of the case in France, in which a woman was systematically drugged and raped for years by her husband and dozens of other men before the perpetrators were convicted.