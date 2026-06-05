Putin: Azerbaijan responded immediately to all Russian requests

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Iran, the Azerbaijani news agency AZERTAC reported, quoted by BTA.

At a meeting with representatives of international news agencies within the framework of the 29th International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin emphasized that Azerbaijan responded immediately to all Russian requests and did significant and effective work, which contributed to easing the situation in the region.

The Russian head of state also noted that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are friendly and are developing successfully in both the political and economic spheres. He recalled that several years ago the two countries signed a Joint Declaration on Allied Interaction, and according to him, Aliyev is making serious efforts to turn this document into real and concrete cooperation projects.

Putin pointed out that Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy exceed 10 billion rubles (108.7 million euros), and there are many companies with Russian participation in the country. He also emphasized the active cooperation between Moscow and Baku in the humanitarian sphere.

According to the Russian President, the two countries also have opportunities for joint work in the field of transport and logistics. As an example, he cited the international transport corridor The International Transport Corridor "North-South", which is of key importance for the development of regional connectivity and trade exchange.