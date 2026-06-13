Russian drones attacked Sumy, Nikolaev and Zaporozhye, there are casualties and injuries

The Russian army carried out a series of strikes with kamikaze drones and artillery against civilian objects and infrastructure in Ukraine overnight and this morning.

Russian forces attacked the country from the north and east. The command of the Ukrainian Air Force and monitoring channels reported that as a result of the midnight attack with unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed“ type, a civilian industrial enterprise was seriously damaged, as well as a neighboring residential area.

Local authorities in Sumy region confirmed that a 33-year-old woman died in hospital in the Shostka municipality (northeastern Ukraine). She is the second victim from the border region, after a 44-year-old woman died on the spot in the previous wave of drone attacks on civilian infrastructure.

According to the Regional Prosecutor's Office, four civilians (two men and two women) were injured and hospitalized in two drone attacks on the southern city of Nikolaev. The strikes destroyed or severely damaged 13 private houses, civilian cars, and a truck belonging to a local private company.

The city of Zaporozhye was also attacked yesterday evening and overnight, where Russian drones damaged a terminal of a large logistics operator.

According to the Ukrainian military, the drones entered through Chernihiv region (along the border with Belarus) towards the northern part of Kyiv region, with separate groups of drones also flying over Poltava region in the direction of the city of Lubny.