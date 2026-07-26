The Golden Leo ship sank near Odessa after a Russian strike

Foreign bulk carrier The Golden Leo, which was heavily attacked by Russian forces exactly a week ago, sank this Sunday near the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

The information was officially confirmed by the Seaports Administration of Ukraine and reported by world agencies on the evening of July 26.

Chronology of the attack and the fatal end

The vessel, operated by a Turkish company and flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, left the port of Chernomorsk on July 19, loaded with nearly 2,800 tons of Ukrainian corn. Upon leaving the regulated sea corridor, the ship was hit by three Russian cruise missiles (models X-59/X-69), which caused a massive fire and critical structural damage to the hull and superstructure.

After seven days of fighting to save the vessel, serious holes led to a final loss of buoyancy. According to the Ukrainian Maritime Administration, there was no crew on board at the time of the sinking, but the damage was irreversible, mezha.net reports.

Victims and evacuation of the crew

The ship's crew consisted of 17 people - citizens of Syria and India, along with a Ukrainian pilot. The initial airstrike a week ago killed a total of 10 people (9 crew members and the Ukrainian pilot), while the remaining 8 sailors were successfully evacuated and admitted to hospitals in the city of Odessa.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India confirmed the deaths of four of its citizens in the incident, which sparked a sharp diplomatic reaction and talks on the security of civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

International implications for shipping

Ukrainian authorities have already sent an official report on the incident to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and to the ship's owner. The statement emphasizes that Russian strikes against civilian merchant ships grossly violate international maritime law and threaten global food security.

The incident is part of an escalating campaign by the Russian military in July 2026, aimed at port infrastructure in southern Ukraine. As of 22:15 Bulgarian time, Moscow has not issued an official comment on the sinking of the vessel.