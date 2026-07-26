Pentagon: Strikes on Iran have exhausted their effectiveness

US military strikes against Iran have reached the limits of their effectiveness, senior Pentagon officials admit.

Axios reveals that US President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary halt to airstrikes after 13 consecutive days of intense bombing. The decision reflects the consensus within the US administration that further limited strikes will not change Tehran's strategic behavior unless Washington makes a radical decision to return to large-scale ground and combat operations.

Military limits and exhausted targets near the Strait of Hormuz

According to confidential reports presented to the head of state, about 80% of the planned and defined military targets in southern Iran and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz have already been successfully hit. The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has informed the White House that continuing the same intensity without a clear change in the scale of the conflict is pointless.

An additional and extremely critical factor for the tactical pause is the dwindling stockpile of Patriot missile interceptors and other key air defense munitions in the Middle East. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Cain personally warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the escalation of the conflict risks dangerously exposing American defense capabilities, the Dawn media network also reported on the subject.

Chance for diplomacy through Oman

The ceasefire coincides with intensive diplomatic efforts coordinated by Oman. A diplomatic delegation from Muscat arrived in Tehran to negotiate an agreement to safely resume shipping in the region. Official sources provide the following key details about the current situation:

"Silence for silence": Iranian authorities have signaled through intermediaries that they will refrain from retaliatory attacks as long as the United States respects the imposed lull, Reuters reports.

Economic pressure: According to the Pentagon, the US naval blockade has caused severe damage to Iranian oil exports, but Tehran continues to show toughness.

Oil market reaction: Tensions have already pushed the price of Brent crude oil above the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in months.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Walz confirmed that the administration is giving "little space" to the negotiations, but stressed that all military options remain on the table, and the Pentagon continues to prepare alternative plans in case diplomatic dialogue fails.