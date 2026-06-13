Le Figaro: China trained Russian soldiers for the war in Ukraine

The European Union has evidence that China has trained Russian troops, including in the use of drones, according to Le Figaro.

A senior EU official said that hundreds of soldiers had participated, some of whom later fought in the war against Ukraine.

“It is confirmed that China has trained Russian soldiers, some of whom were then sent directly to the war against Ukraine“, he said.

The official claimed that the training of Russian troops took place in several locations in China. He also said that this information differs from what the Chinese side has previously reported to the European Union.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt, which did not name the European intelligence agencies behind the revelations, several hundred Russian soldiers participated in training programs for the People's Liberation Army at six different military sites in China in late 2025.

“These programs covered the use of unmanned systems, electronic warfare against drones and modern combat simulations,“ the newspaper continued.

It is noted that the participants were of various ranks and ages. Some were members of Rubicon, an elite Russian unit specializing in drones. According to Die Welt, after completing their training, dozens of them took part in combat operations in Ukraine in early 2026, with some holding command positions.

The Telegraph previously reported that Russia is breaking records in the production of Shahed drones, and the main driver of this surge is China. Beijing supplies most of the components for their production, including the microchips that control flight and guidance.