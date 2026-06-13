US blocks foreign access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence models

The Trump administration has blocked access to Anthropic's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, for foreign governments and citizens, according to Axios.

On June 12, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, announced that the Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models would be subject to export controls, not only outside the US, but also to restrictions on access for foreign nationals in the country.

An unnamed US administration official told the portal that the government decided to act after reports emerged that Mythos had been hacked, which raised concerns about a potential threat to national security. Both models will remain restricted, likely for several more weeks, he noted.