Twelve people, including two children, were injured in a powerful drone attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod.

The attack caused serious material damage, with regional authorities reporting on Telegram that several apartments in a residential building and more than 15 cars had burst into flames. Information about the injured civilians and the scale of the fire was confirmed by Reuters and US News.

In the same time window The power supply was temporarily cut off in Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean peninsula. The power outage was the result of air defenses being activated and falling debris damaging key elements of the city's power grid.

Air traffic paralyzed and emergency measures

Inside the Russian Federation, the attacks caused massive aviation chaos:

Airports closed : The international airports in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod have completely stopped landings and takeoffs of aircraft.

: The international airports in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod have completely stopped landings and takeoffs of aircraft. “Kilim“ mode: The emergency airspace closure mode was immediately introduced in the Samara region.

mode: The emergency airspace closure mode was immediately introduced in the Samara region. Flights diverted: Dozens of civilian flights were diverted to alternate airports hundreds of kilometers away.

These coordinated actions confirm the vulnerability of Russia's logistics and logistics infrastructure to massive long-range drone airstrikes, the Russian edition of The Moscow Times reports. As of 4:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 27, the situation in the affected regions remains highly tense.