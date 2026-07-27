New Wave of Russian Strikes: Casualties and Destruction in Four Regions

Russian forces have carried out a series of brutal strikes against civilian infrastructure and law enforcement officers in Ukraine, leaving civilians dead and injured.

Overnight and into the early hours of July 27 The situation in a number of Ukrainian regions remains critical due to the incessant Russian shelling. The attacks have hit civilian objects, utility workers and patrolling police, according to official authorities and local governors.

FPV drone attacks police in Kramatorsk

In the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a Russian FPV (First-Person View) drone attacked a police team while they were performing their duties. Thanks to their quick reaction, the officers noticed the threat in time and were able to leave the vehicle seconds before the collision. The explosion was one patrol officer was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The service vehicle was completely destroyed. The information about the incident was officially confirmed on the Facebook page of the National Police of Ukraine (source: facebook.com).

Bloody attack in Slavyansk: Two employees killed

More tragic is the fate of two workers in the nearby city Slavyansk. A Russian airstrike has killed two employees of Donetskoblgaz, the local gas distribution company. The attack took place while the team was working to restore critical infrastructure in the area. The regional governor of Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, once again called on citizens on Telegram to immediately evacuate due to the incessant shelling.

Five injured and destroyed homes in Sumy

Russian artillery and jet drones also carried out a massive strike on Sumi municipality. Five civilians were injured in the attack. The damage to the residential infrastructure was serious - several private homes, outbuildings and elements of the power grid were affected. The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, reported on Telegram that rescue teams are working on the ground, despite the constant threat of secondary strikes.

Shooting of a commercial facility in the Nikolaev region

In Nikolaev region Russian forces targeted a commercial facility and port infrastructure. The attack injured two people. The acting head of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration, Georgy Reshetilov, clarified on his Telegram channel that the enemy used a combination of attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and FPV drones, which also caused damage to warehouses in the region.