Germany warns of growing threat of drone attacks on Bundestag building

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has warned of a growing threat of drone attacks on the Bundestag (German parliament) and other constitutional institutions and called for the creation of a permanent system of protection against drones. This was reported by the Rheinische Post, citing a letter from Dobrindt to Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, which he has.

Given the increasing number of drones detected over critical infrastructure sites in recent months and the “abstract threat”, the protection of these sites, according to the Interior Minister, is particularly important. To achieve this, he said, a “permanent anti-drone capability” is needed. The correspondence was triggered by a letter from Klöckner sent at the end of December 2025. In it, she asks about the possibility of deploying the new Federal Police anti-drone unit to protect the Bundestag.

In her response, Dobrindt emphasizes that the new Federal Police unit with mobile security equipment can only provide “temporary“ administrative support. However, “the main responsibility“ for protecting the Bundestag from drones will remain with the Berlin State Police in the future, the German Interior Minister explained.

At the same time, he announces his intention to “intensify“ the existing exchange of information between the Federal Police, the State Police and the Bundestag Police. In addition, Dobrindt specifies that the Bundestag Police will be able to participate in meetings of the new joint federal and state anti-drone center.

In turn, the Bundestag administration wrote to Berlin's Interior Senator Iris Spranger. In the letter, Bundestag Director Paul Götke noted that following Dobrindt's clear clarification on the “division of areas of responsibility“, it is now “of utmost importance“ to take the necessary joint steps in a timely manner to create an effective system of protection against drones. Initial discussions on the practical implementation of measures against drones, as summarized by the Rheinische Post, are already underway.