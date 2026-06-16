Lukashenko: The war between Russia and Ukraine should not be transferred to Belarus

In an extensive interview with the TV channel “Al Arabiya“, quoted by the BelTA agency, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko categorically stated that the spread of the war between Russia and Ukraine to the territory of his country is unacceptable. The reason for the statement was accusations from Kiev that Moscow is planning a new offensive against Ukraine from Belarusian soil, News.bg reports.

According to Lukashenko, the topic was discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also expressed the position that the involvement of Belarus in the war would be more harmful than useful. “He told me verbatim: we understand that Belarus' entry into the war, into the conflict, in any form, is unacceptable. This would cause more harm than good. benefit“, Lukashenko quoted Putin as saying.

The Belarusian leader cited three main reasons for his position. First, his country is extremely vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks, as it is “spread out like an open palm“. Second, the Belarusian people are deeply opposed to war, having experienced enough suffering in their history. Third, the involvement of Belarus in the war would lead to a significant expansion of the front line by about 1,500 kilometers along the border with Ukraine, which would be too much for both Russia and Belarus to defend.

Lukashenko also warned that such a scenario could lead to the intervention of NATO countries that support Ukraine, and thus the conflict could escalate into a direct clash between Belarus and Russia on the one hand and the Alliance on the other. “I do not rule out that this could happen anyway”, he added.