In Montenegro, diesel will be cheaper from today, and gasoline - more expensive

Eurodiesel in Montenegro is cheaper from today, while the price of gasoline will be two cents higher, the Montenegrin Ministry of Energy and Mining announced, quoted by MINA, BTA reported.

A liter of "Eurosuper" gasoline 95 and 98 will cost 1.66 euros and 1.70 euros respectively over the next seven days.

Eurodiesel will be sold at a price of 1.66 euros, which represents a decrease of four cents.

Heating oil will also decrease in price by four cents to 1.59 euros.

The Montenegrin ministry recalls that the next calculation will be on June 22, with the current prices valid until the next changes in the prices of petroleum products come into effect on June 23.