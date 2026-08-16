More than half of registered voters in the US believe that their financial situation has worsened since Donald Trump returned to the presidency in January 2025, according to a poll conducted by the British company Focaldata for the Financial Times (FT).

53% of those surveyed reported a worsening of their financial situation, 26% have not noticed any changes in their finances, and 21% believe that their financial situation has improved.

Overall, 64% of registered voters believe that the US economy is heading in the wrong direction, while only 25% say the opposite.

The poll also found that 55% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's performance as president, while 36% approve. Americans gave the president's job in combating inflation and the rising cost of living the lowest ratings: 64% disapprove of the president's policy on these issues, while 21% approve. The situation surrounding the conflict in Iran received 54% disapproval and 27% approval.

The survey was conducted by Focaldata specialists from August 7 to 10 among 1,913 registered voters in the United States. The margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.

The results of the poll are especially indicative, considering that the United States will hold midterm elections in a few months, namely on November 3. One-third of the US Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be re-elected. Both chambers of the US legislature are currently controlled by Republicans.