British unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used by Kiev for the first time to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory, The Sunday Times reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian armed forces.

It is noted that the drones, including the Nyan drone, manufactured by Callen-Lenz in Wiltshire, England, were used in strikes against oil refineries in Volgograd and Yaroslavl. According to retired Air Marshal Greg Bagwell, the use of British drones against Russia could give Moscow grounds to view factories producing such drones in the UK as “legitimate targets“. At the same time, the newspaper's sources called the scenario a “direct military confrontation“ between Russia and NATO is unlikely.

Previously, Ukraine used British long-range Storm Shadow missiles in strikes deep into Russian territory. As the newspaper notes, this failed to help Kiev "change the course" of the conflict.

Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin previously said that the UK is perhaps even more deeply involved in the Ukrainian conflict than any other NATO member state. He pointed out that the presence of special forces, instructors and military specialists involved in the Storm Shadow launches in Ukraine has been officially confirmed.

Moscow has consistently stated that increasing military aid to Kiev prolongs the crisis and makes arms suppliers complicit in monstrous crimes.