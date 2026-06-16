Iran intends to soon start connecting its national power grid with that of Qatar, after preparatory studies enter their final phase and the project moves to the initial implementation stage, Reuters reported, citing Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, quoted by the local Tasnim news agency, BTA reported.

According to him, technical and pre-project activities are almost complete and implementation of the project will begin soon.

Aliabadi added that Iran is also exploring the possibilities of connecting its power transmission system with the networks of other Persian Gulf countries.

According to him, such projects are part of efforts to expand regional energy cooperation and increase the security of electricity supply in the region. No details were provided on the implementation schedule or the other countries with which Tehran is holding talks on the issue.