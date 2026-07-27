New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London today for his first official meeting with a foreign leader since taking office. A key focus of the talks will be the formal transfer of intellectual property on the revolutionary electronic warfare system „Stone Cloak“ (Stone Cloak). The technological breakthrough will allow Ukraine to launch mass production of the devices on its territory to protect its combat drones.

At the same time, a political storm is raging in Southern Europe. The Greek opposition has made sharp demands to the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis not to transfer national air defense systems and Patriot missiles to Kiev, so as not to jeopardize the country's security.

Specifications of „Stone Cloak“: The British shield against radars

The „Stone Cloak“ is a tablet-sized jammer that is mounted directly on the attack drones. According to the official report from 10 Downing Street, published by media outlets such as the BBC (bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy8me5vyjg2o) and The Telegraph (telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/07/26/britain-ukraine-attack-drones-signal-jammers/), the equipment completely blocks the ability of Russian air defenses to detect, track and intercept Ukrainian drones in flight.

Scaling the front: The British Ministry of Defense has already delivered thousands of such devices to Ukrainian forces, but today's agreement transfers full rights for autonomous production to Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense has already delivered thousands of such devices to Ukrainian forces, but today's agreement transfers full rights for autonomous production to Ukraine. Benefits for London: In return, the British Army will collect real-time data on the performance of the silencers in combat conditions. The technology will be integrated into the next generation of British long-range missiles under the “Project Brakestop“ program.

In return, the British Army will collect real-time data on the performance of the silencers in combat conditions. The technology will be integrated into the next generation of British long-range missiles under the “Project Brakestop“ program. Diplomatic context: “The UK's support remains unwavering“, Burnham said before the meeting at a naval base, where the two leaders will also visit 200 Ukrainian sailors completing the “Sea Breeze“ exercise.

Tensions in Greece: NATO pressure and opposition resistance

While London steps up technological assistance, Athens is under serious diplomatic pressure from NATO and EU partners to provide air defense munitions. International publications such as Defense Express (en.defence-ua.com/news/patriot_missiles_for_ukraine_found_in_greece_will_ukraine_receive_them_can_they_intercept_ballistic_missiles-19178.html) and the Greek daily Kathimerini (ekathimerini.com/politics/foreign-policy/1309817/greece-pressed-over-patriot-assets/) report that Greece is being asked to transfer up to 200 PAC-2 interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems, which are nearing the end of their service life in the Greek Air Force.

The Greek opposition, however, has reacted strongly against any plans to send air defense components outside the country. Political forces in Athens insist that the anti-aircraft missile systems are critical to maintaining the national defense capability on NATO's southeastern flank. The Mitsotakis government has so far resisted pressure, arguing that Greece's Patriot batteries are fully engaged, including through missions in Saudi Arabia to protect key energy infrastructure. Opposition leaders warn that exposing the country's air defense shield is unacceptable in the context of regional challenges, despite plans to modernize and purchase the Israeli "Achilles Shield" system.

The meeting in London and the debates in Athens clearly outline two different trends in European support for Kiev in the summer of 2026 – transition to direct transfer of high-tech intellectual property on the one hand and depletion of available conventional air defense stocks on the other.