A knife attack against representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCS) was carried out in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on July 25, 2026. A citizen, who has been registered as a violator of military registration since 2025, attacked a serviceman from the mobilization groups with a knife during his transportation.

According to an official statement from the Vinnytsia Regional TCS and SP, published in the Ukrainian media, the incident occurred during an attempt to forcibly remove the man in order to update his military registration data. During the movement, the citizen began to behave extremely aggressively, made obscene remarks and insults to the uniformed personnel, after which he pulled out a folding knife and stabbed one of the servicemen.

The injured army officer was immediately provided with emergency medical assistance on the spot, and at the moment his health condition is assessed by doctors as satisfactory. The attacker was quickly neutralized and detained by law enforcement agencies in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the perpetrator, and the press center of the TCC emphasizes that he faces serious criminal liability under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The country's legislation provides for severe penalties, including long-term imprisonment or life imprisonment, for intentional infliction of bodily harm, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and encroachment on the lives of servicemen.

This is not the first such case of escalation of tensions in the region; earlier in the spring of 2026, another attack was recorded in Vinnytsia, in which two mobilization officers were injured with a knife during a routine document check on the street. The National Police and the AFU have reported an increase in cases of resistance to mobilization events in various regions of the country in recent months.