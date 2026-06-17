Life imprisonment threatens five accused in plot to attack White House

The five accused in the plot to attack the White House at the White House face life in prison if convicted, the US Department of Justice announced.

“Each defendant, if convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $250,000. The conspiracy to commit violence on the grounds of the White House carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison“, the statement noted.

As Fox News previously reported, US law enforcement agencies thwarted an attempted attack during the Ultimate Fighting Championship tournament held at the White House on Monday night. Five people involved in the plot were arrested, and 23 others were identified as accomplices.

Sources said the attack plan involved using drones loaded with explosives to attack buildings near the US presidential residence, aiming to cause a mass evacuation and expose people to sniper fire.

The attackers then planned to storm one of the gates of the White House complex.