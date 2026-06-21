Vance: US ready to 'fundamentally transform' relationship with Iran

We just heard some remarks from US Vice President J.D. Vance ahead of a high-level – and high-stakes – meeting with Iran, in which he said the US is ready to “fundamentally transform“ its relationship with the country.

“Never before have the Iranian and American leaderships met at such a high level”, Vance began, as quoted by CNN.

“What the president has asked us to do is turn a new page to transform our relationship with the people of Iran and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if it is willing to give up its long-term ambitions for nuclear weapons, then The United States is ready to fundamentally transform its relationship with that country,” he added. “That is certainly our goal.”

“We have already made great progress in the last few hours alone, and I expect we will make further progress in the hours ahead.”

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance entered a room in the Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock, where he greeted a host of dignitaries who will participate in today’s U.S.-Iran talks.

Video footage showed Vance speaking with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. Flags of the United States and Iran, as well as those of mediators Qatar and Pakistan, stood in a corner of the room.

Also present were U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.